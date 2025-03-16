Karnataka government committed to tackling cybercrime: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated the “CIDECODE” Cyber Crime Summit 2025, organised by the CID and the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Center at a private hotel in the city. “In the last two weeks of the assembly session, I must have received at least half a dozen questions on the increase of cyber crimes. The government is dedicated to addressing the issue. Every police officer and personnel in the state will be provided with enhanced awareness and training on cyber crimes,” Parameshwara said.

“Cybercrime has no boundaries. The Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Center (CCITR) was established with the objective of raising awareness about cyber crimes occurring worldwide. So far, more than 46,000 officers and personnel have been trained,” he said.

In 2023, around 22,000 cybercrime cases were registered. Various types of cybercrimes, including bank account fraud, data hacking, and hacking of government accounts, are increasing. If not controlled, they will cause more problems in the future. Cybercrimes are rising faster than traditional crimes, he noted.