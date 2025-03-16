Karnataka government committed to tackling cybercrime: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara inaugurated the “CIDECODE” Cyber Crime Summit 2025, organised by the CID and the Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Center at a private hotel in the city. “In the last two weeks of the assembly session, I must have received at least half a dozen questions on the increase of cyber crimes. The government is dedicated to addressing the issue. Every police officer and personnel in the state will be provided with enhanced awareness and training on cyber crimes,” Parameshwara said.
“Cybercrime has no boundaries. The Cyber Crime Investigation Training and Research Center (CCITR) was established with the objective of raising awareness about cyber crimes occurring worldwide. So far, more than 46,000 officers and personnel have been trained,” he said.
In 2023, around 22,000 cybercrime cases were registered. Various types of cybercrimes, including bank account fraud, data hacking, and hacking of government accounts, are increasing. If not controlled, they will cause more problems in the future. Cybercrimes are rising faster than traditional crimes, he noted.
“In Bengaluru, 30 percent of the registered general crimes are cyber crimes. In the Whitefield division, cybercrime cases account for 40 percent of the total reported crimes, and this number is expected to rise further. Therefore, necessary measures will be taken to focus on prevention at an early stage,” he added.
"Technology and training play a crucial role in strengthening law and order. Given the global rise in cybercrimes, it is essential to enhance technical capabilities to counter them. In this regard, the CID Decode Summit will be beneficial. Programs like hackathons and cyber law ideathons reflect the commitment to building a secure digital Karnataka and a secure India,” he expressed.
Parameshwara also presented awards and congratulated students who won competitions in the hackathon and cyber law ideathon organised by the CID. The competitions focused on developing solutions for detecting deep fakes, utilising blockchain technology, and addressing various cyber crime challenges.