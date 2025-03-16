One dead in serial accident on Mysuru Road

BENGALURU: In a serial accident, a 40-year-old truck driver died, two were injured, and over five vehicles were damaged. The incident occurred near the Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru road in the Byatarayanapura traffic police station limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased Jagan, hailed from Tamil Nadu. The injured are Manoj (20), a pedestrian, and Chanda Pasha (25), an autorickshaw driver whose vehicle was completely damaged in the mishap.

The police said that around 4 am, a tanker truck heading towards Bapujinagar from Hosaguddadahalli on Mysuru Road was being driven at high speed.

The driver, Jagan, lost control of the vehicle near the Satellite Bus Stand, and collided with two parked cabs on the left side on the road. The truck then hit another car before crashing into the road median, hitting an autorickshaw and a pedestrian, the police said.

The police further added that in the series of collisions, Jagan and two others sustained severe injuries.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite treatment, Jagan succumbed around 6.45 am, while two others escaped with injuries. The Byatarayanapura traffic police registered a case.