Ingredients:

Chopped strawberries: 1½ cups

Sugar: ½ cup

Lemon juice: 1-2 tsp

Butter: 1 tbsp

Bun: 1

Baking soda: 1 tsp

Method

Soak the strawberries in warm water and baking soda for about 20 minutes

Chop them up, mix with the lemon juice and sugar. Use more or less sugar depending on preference

Cook on low heat till the desired consistency is reached, continue as necessary for a thicker, jelly-like texture, and stir to make sure nothing burns

Contributed by Balaji Visvanathan, 1st year BE, Manipal Institute of Technology