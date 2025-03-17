Bank staffer, husband among four held for defrauding elderly woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Girinagar police have arrested four people, including a woman deputy manager of a private bank, for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of Rs 50 lakh. The accused have been identified as Meghana, the bank employee, her husband Shivaprasad and their friends Varadaraju and Anwar Ghosh.
The police said an elderly couple had a joint account and Fixed Deposit (FD) accounts at the private bank in Girinagar. Meghana learned that the couple had recently sold their house in Chamarajpet for Rs 1 crore and had deposited the amount in their bank account.
During one of the visits by the elderly woman to the bank, Meghana told her that two of her FDs had matured and they need to be renewed.
Later, Meghana visited the woman’s house and obtained her signatures on multiple documents, including a Real-Time Gross Settlement( RTGS) form. Using this, she transferred Rs 50 lakh into her own account, the police said.
The fraud came to light when the elderly couple’s son checked the bank balance on the mobile phone and found that Rs 50 lakh was debited. On checking with bank, he found that the money was transferred to another account. The family then filed a complaint with the police.
After a thorough probe, the police arrested the four and found that Meghana’s husband and their friends were also involved in planning the crime and sharing the money.