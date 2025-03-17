Bank staffer, husband among four held for defrauding elderly woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Girinagar police have arrested four people, including a woman deputy manager of a private bank, for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman of Rs 50 lakh. The accused have been identified as Meghana, the bank employee, her husband Shivaprasad and their friends Varadaraju and Anwar Ghosh.

The police said an elderly couple had a joint account and Fixed Deposit (FD) accounts at the private bank in Girinagar. Meghana learned that the couple had recently sold their house in Chamarajpet for Rs 1 crore and had deposited the amount in their bank account.

During one of the visits by the elderly woman to the bank, Meghana told her that two of her FDs had matured and they need to be renewed.