Bengaluru's Mosque Road faces the brunt due to roadwork this Ramzan

BENGALURU: Frazer Town’s Mosque Road, once a bustling Ramzan food street, is witnessing a sharp decline in business this year due to ongoing roadwork. The area, which usually hosts around 150-200 food stalls during the festive season, has seen a nearly 80% drop in footfall as open drains and construction work have made the surroundings challenging.

When TNIE visited the area, the hotel owners told that the usual Ramzan rush has been missing this year. While mornings remain quiet due to fasting, evenings - when crowds typically surge - have been hit hard by roadwork. Lack of parking and poor road conditions have deterred customers, they said.

Faisal from Charminar Kebab Paradise told TNIE that all the hoteliers, along with the Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association, had repeatedly urged the authorities to speed up the work. “We were assured that the work would be completed before Ramzan, but with the slow progress and no sign of completion, we have now lost hope that it would be completed before Eid,” Faisal said.

While some restaurants have cut down their menus only to Haleem and Kebabs to minimise losses, as owners say they are not expecting large crowds anytime soon, other hoteliers told TNIE that due to the ongoing issues, they have decided to shift their stalls to areas like RT Nagar, Nagawara, and Kammanahalli in an attempt to keep their businesses running.