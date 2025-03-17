Ear Cuffs: A jewellery trend taking over Bengaluru

Ranging from subtle gold or silver hoops placed around your helix, to elaborate snakes or peacocks curled to the shape of your ear, and those that stick out like an elf’s ears – the options are diverse when it comes to ear cuffs. Spotted on fashion-forward Bengalureans of all ages, particularly Gen Z and millennials, these trendy jewellery pieces make a statement, according to image consultant, Bia Sandhu. “It’s been in vogue for about a year now with women who want to make a style statement. People are on the lookout for them because it looks funky, giving you that unique sense of style. Depending on the kind you wear, it’s not uncomfortable either,” she says.

In the last few years, many costume jewellery makers on online platforms, to local hand-made jewellery businesses, high-end designers and brands like Tarun Tahiliani, Tanishq and Mellora have introduced ear cuffs into their collection. Divya Batra, the founder of Quirksmith, a popular jewellery brand that sells handcrafted silver jewellery, notes the difference in the Indian market, saying, “A few years ago, there were no earcuffs that could be worn, say, to the airport, or on a daily basis. Now, you see that everywhere and all sorts of ear cuffs – big, small, gold-plated, traditional-inspired, and modern ones.”

With a long history of different cultures creating ear accessories resembling ear cuffs, this trend didn’t just crop up out of nowhere. The ‘Kaffa’ has been found in British burial sites dating back to 4,300 BC, ancient Greek aristocrats have been depicted wearing cuffs, along with carvings in Indian temples. “It is said that Cleopatra used to love jewellery and wear a lot of it – ear cuffs were part of her collection as well,” Sandhu shares. With celebrities like Ananya Panday, Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber, and Cynthia Erivo sporting ear cuffs on red carpets, they may be drawing from not just this legacy, but a filmy one too. “Everything comes back in fashion every 20-30 years. In movies from the ’50s, actors like Marilyn Monroe were sporting them,” says Sandhu.