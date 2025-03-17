Pro-Pakistan slogans scribbled on factory walls in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at a factory belonging to a multinational company in the Bidadi industrial area on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday after pro-Pakistan slogans were found scribbled on the restroom walls. The writing on the washroom walls was found on Friday night, and the photos were shared on social media. The next day, Kannada organisations staged a protest, the police said.

According to the police, some miscreants had written ‘Pakistan Jai’ and ‘Victory to Pakistan’ in Kannada. Along with this, offensive remarks against Kannadigas were also found. Following this, members of Kannada organisations gathered in front of the factory and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

The police said as soon as they were informed, they rushed to the factory, inspected the restroom and gathered information from the management and workers. They also reviewed the CCTV footage from the factory. With over 3,000 employees working in the factory, the police suspect that some among them might be behind the mischief.

The police added that the factory management has put up a notice warning employees to refrain from such acts.

The Bidadi police have registered a case under Section 196 (actions or speech that promote disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups based on religion, race, language, or region, aiming to maintain social harmony and prevent public disturbances) and Section 353(2) (the act of making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming news with the intent to create or promote enmity, hatred, or ill will between different groups) of the BNS, along with other sections of the IT Act.