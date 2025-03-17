Three arrested over clash during holi at Bengaluru's Lalbagh

BENGALURU: The Siddapura police have arrested three men in connection with a clash between two groups during holi celebrations at Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Friday.

The accused, Rakesh, Umesh and Ramesh from Nepal, all aged between 20 and 26 and working in hotels, were arrested on Saturday.

A senior officer said a video of the incident doing rounds on social media showed unidentified miscreants fighting with each other with sticks, sending onlookers into a panic, at the Lalbagh rock.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the Siddapura police registered a case under Section 194 (affray - where two or more people fight in a public place, disturbing public peace) of the BNS. After analysing the video, the police arrested three of the accused so far.

The police said the accused were intoxicated and celebrating holi when a clash broke out between two groups leading them to attack each other with sticks. They also assaulted a street hawker. Panicked visitors in the garden alerted horticulture department officials, but the accused fled before they arrived. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.