Balcony laws: Karnataka HC clarifies on building bylaws, FAR regulations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the Zonal Regulations of Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015, framed under provisions of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act, will prevail in relation to a balcony and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be required to permit the construction of a balcony in accordance with Regulation 3.11 (iv).

As a further consequence, BBMP cannot limit the length of the balcony as it could have done under Regulation 14.3 of the BBMP Building Bylaws, the court added. The court noted that there can be no limitation to the length of the balcony. But the court made it clear that the floor area of the balcony constructed as per zonal regulations will be taken into consideration while calculating the Floor Area Ratio (FAR).

Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order while disposing of two separate petitions filed by Vineeth Nari and Felicity Adobe LLP about the conflict between the BBMP bylaws and zonal regulations on the construction of the balcony.