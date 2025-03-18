‘Cauvery Aarti’ at Bengaluru's Sankey Tank to promote water conservation

BENGALURU: In a bid to raise awareness about water conservation, treated water reuse, groundwater recharge, and rainwater harvesting, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), in collaboration with various organisations, will host Cauvery Aarti, a first-of-its-kind event in the state, to pay tribute to Cauvery River, Bengaluru’s primary water source.

The event is scheduled for March 21 at 6pm at Sankey Tank, Sadashivanagar. As part of the initiative, the ‘World Water Pledge’ campaign will also be launched on the same day.

Speaking to the media, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said Cauvery has been Karnataka’s lifeline for centuries. It has played a crucial role in the growth of Bengaluru and continues to provide water to the city.

“The river not only provides water but also sustains agriculture and livelihood across the state. In the face of increasing water challenges and sustainable usage, it is our collective responsibility to conserve and respect this invaluable resource,” he said.

He mentioned that the sacred water from Bhagamandala in Kodagu district will be brought in ceremonial pots and used for the ritual. Alongside the ritual, messages on water conservation, efficient usage, treated wastewater reuse, groundwater recharge, and rainwater harvesting will be conveyed to the public.

He further added that the event seeks to encourage people to adopt water saving practices in their daily lives. Educating the public on the benefits of using treated wastewater (except for drinking) will help reduce pressure on fresh water sources, he said.