Heart Without a Home

The notion of ‘coming of age’ is one that has for long been a monopoly for Western popular media, its origin lying in the bildungsroman novel. Naturally, when one thinks about the genre, it is often through an imposed lens of first-world whiteness. Alina Gufran’s debut novel, No Place to Call My Own, is the latest entry in a growing genre of Indian coming-of-age novels that do not stoop to frivolity. With Sophia as the protagonist, Gufran, who was recently in Bengaluru to launch the book, charts the growth of an Indian Muslim woman in the context of the undeniable friction that she has to negotiate with in terms of gender and religion.

Much of Gufran’s novel and its protagonist are built upon contradiction, as indeed life and people are. There cannot help but be an element of confession involved in a coming-of-age novel, where fiction acts as not only a site of experiment, but also a shield against accountability. As Gufran states, “The process of writing the novel was both intuitive and laborious. The coming-of-age angle is one that’s being determined by readers, and not the idea I first started writing with. It was clear that Sophia, the narrator’s, journey was compelling enough for me to follow it to its rightful conclusion. The confessional quality is intentional and speaks to the ‘point of telling’ of the story that’s intimate and seeks to situate the reader in the middle of her many anxieties. There’s a certain refraction fiction allows for, whereas a personal essay might’ve felt too direct, too conclusive, and would make for a very different story.”

In the same vein as the title, Sophia moves and flails around: both psychologically, and geographically. The structure of the novel mimics the title, insofar as the chapter titles refer to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Beirut among others. Gufran, who herself has travelled a lot, confesses, “Both by design and unintentionally, movement has been a constant in my life – across cities, countries, especially cultural and linguistic worlds. Like Sophia, I’ve felt the pull of elsewhere, the search for something larger that feels more certain than just the idea of the self. I’m still amidst that search, but certain ideas of home have changed for me – rather than a fixed location, home is perhaps an approximation of memories, relationships and seemingly mundane rituals.”