Land acquisition trouble for 52-km Bengaluru Business Corridor-2 project

BENGALURU: The 52-km Bengaluru Business Corridor-2 (earlier Peripheral Ring Road-2) project is facing land acquisition issues from landowners of a major portion along its proposed path. This follows notices issued recently by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in connection with their acquisition.
BBC-2 requires around 1,400 acres and is encountering opposition for acquiring roughly 250 acres, said a senior official. The project aims to connect Hosur Road to Tumakuru Road via Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road and Magadi Road.
The origin of the conflict dates back 20 years to two different alignments done by BDA for the then PRR in 2005 and 2006, the official explained. “In the alignment planned in 2005, Madavara was to be connected with Magadi Road.
The preliminary notification for acquisition too was issued. However, the then chief secretary felt it might cause traffic jams on Tumakuru Road, and wanted the route to be shifted 2-3km away. Hence, the alignment was revised the next year to route it from Madanayakanahalli to Magadi Road,” he said. Another change was effected along the route to connect Chikkathoguru to Huskur Road, but this posed no issue.
Recently, BDA’s land acquisition department issued notices for both the 2005 and 2006 alignments. “The problem is, those whose lands were left out of the revised alignment in 2006 had started building houses and other structures in the portion planned for acquisition between Madavara and Magadi Road, which covers 250 acres.
They are shocked by fresh notices from BDA and are protesting, stating they have already built their homes,” the official said, adding, “Many of these are illegal constructions.”
The preliminary notification issued by BDA in 2005 was not cancelled later, as it would amount to denotification, which will lead to other complications, he explained.
Land acquisition officers have just followed the process where notices are issued and if objections are received, they are given weightage. Another official said these officers have blundered and caused confusion by issuing notices for the 2005 alignment also, and should have avoided it after it was revised.
It may be recalled that two months ago, nearly 200 landowners stormed BDA’s Kengeri office to protest against disconnection of electricity supply to their homes. BDA has asked Bescom to disconnect power supply to houses along the BBC-2 alignment, terming them illegal constructions.
Tenders for BBC-1 are yet to be called, as compensation to be awarded is still a bone of contention.