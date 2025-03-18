Land acquisition trouble for 52-km Bengaluru Business Corridor-2 project

BENGALURU: The 52-km Bengaluru Business Corridor-2 (earlier Peripheral Ring Road-2) project is facing land acquisition issues from landowners of a major portion along its proposed path. This follows notices issued recently by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in connection with their acquisition.

BBC-2 requires around 1,400 acres and is encountering opposition for acquiring roughly 250 acres, said a senior official. The project aims to connect Hosur Road to Tumakuru Road via Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road and Magadi Road.

The origin of the conflict dates back 20 years to two different alignments done by BDA for the then PRR in 2005 and 2006, the official explained. “In the alignment planned in 2005, Madavara was to be connected with Magadi Road.

The preliminary notification for acquisition too was issued. However, the then chief secretary felt it might cause traffic jams on Tumakuru Road, and wanted the route to be shifted 2-3km away. Hence, the alignment was revised the next year to route it from Madanayakanahalli to Magadi Road,” he said. Another change was effected along the route to connect Chikkathoguru to Huskur Road, but this posed no issue.