Pillion rider accuses Bengaluru cop of seeking bribe

BENGALURU: A bike pillion rider has accused the Vijaynagar traffic police of assaulting him and demanding a bribe of Rs 3,000, instead of a legal fine of Rs 10,000, after stopping him and the bike rider for drunk driving. The police have, however, rubbished the allegations and said the entire transaction has been recorded on the body cam worn by the police, and they are contemplating filing a criminal case against the biker for making false allegations against them.

While catching motorists for drunk driving on Friday night near GT Mall on Magadi Road, the traffic police stopped a bike and found its rider Kiran, 28, riding under the influence of alcohol.

Another person, Eshwar, was on the pillion.

“The rider refused to blow into the breathalyser and started creating a ruckus. Both the rider and the pillion, who are residents of Cholurpalya, called their friends to the spot. As the situation was going out of control, the Hoysala patrolling police were called to the spot. As they were drunk, one of them fell unconscious and was shifted to a hospital in the patrolling vehicle,” said an officer.