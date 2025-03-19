A Creative Punch

In a digital world where video games have made their stance clear as a distracting hobby, recently, across social media sites, a distinctive craft has been gaining popularity among Bengalureans. At the first glance, it looks like basic embroidery but this is beyond that - it is a craft that involves using a specialised needle to punch yarn through fabric to create textured designs of one’s choice.

Bengalureans across diverse age groups also credit the art as a comforting escape rather than a mere hobby. Swathy Sivram, a fibre artist and an instructor who conducts punch needle workshops across the city, shares that many of her students, especially those from corporate background, find this extremely therapeutic. “Many who have attended my workshops have told me that it is more like a stress-relieving activity where they are stabbing fabric for four-five hours straight channelling their energy,” she says.