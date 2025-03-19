A Creative Punch

In a digital world where video games have made their stance clear as a distracting hobby, recently, across social media sites, a distinctive craft has been gaining popularity among Bengalureans. At the first glance, it looks like basic embroidery but this is beyond that - it is a craft that involves using a specialised needle to punch yarn through fabric to create textured designs of one’s choice.
Bengalureans across diverse age groups also credit the art as a comforting escape rather than a mere hobby. Swathy Sivram, a fibre artist and an instructor who conducts punch needle workshops across the city, shares that many of her students, especially those from corporate background, find this extremely therapeutic. “Many who have attended my workshops have told me that it is more like a stress-relieving activity where they are stabbing fabric for four-five hours straight channelling their energy,” she says.
For many, the punch needle passion started by chance. Shreya Rao, a punch needle enthusiast, says, “I crochet, so I have always been fascinated with fibre art and punch needle exploration, which happened by chance. And the art is very relaxing; it takes your mind off things and the satisfaction is high.” For others, like Divya Sebastian, the journey started in a personal way. “I had seen some videos related to rugs on social media – that’s how I learnt about tufting. It looked simple and really cute to try,” she says. Later, she and her fiance tried their hands at punch needle art when they were exploring various options at a tufting studio – eventually making the art a small part of their life. For Sanjana Venson, a finance professional, the hobby drew her into it due to its versatility as opposed to regular embroidery. “This makes me forget about staring at work screens and the usual drudgery; I also get to create my own designs that help with boosting my creativity,” she notes, recommending it to others, saying, “This is a beginner-friendly art where people can learn something new to immerse themselves into being creative.”
A common misconception about this art is that it is limited to only designing on fabrics. But the creative freedom of punch needle art can extend to possibilities of making cushion covers, tote bag designs, pouch designs, coasters, keychains and more. “The first thing I made with it was a brooch for his wedding tux. Then, a cute flower, a cupcake and at the moment I am making a butterfly,” Sebastian reflects, referring to her partner. Bhavanjali BM, a city-based punch needle instructor, explains how the ease and simplicity of the art make it highly appealing for young women, stating, “It is similar to embroidery. A lot of women who are into it would want to do something alike simply because as they grow old, their visions could worsen.” Yet, the art is not catered just for women. “A lot of people still feel that bunai (knitting) is a feminine job. But punch needle art helps you break away from that thought and just calm your mind,” notes Sebastian.