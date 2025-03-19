BMRCL cancels job notification for loco pilots

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro on Monday (March 17) withdrew its notification on the recruitment of 50 experienced Train Operators. It came after a backlash from the Kannada Development Authority objecting to the move to permit those without knowledge of Kannada to join the BMRCL, followed by a directive from Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to take a relook at its notification.

A communication signed by the General Manager (HR) of BMRCL said, “The recruitment notification dated March 12, 2025, for recruitment of 50 posts of Train Operators on contract basis in BMRCL is withdrawn.”

The minister posted the notice on X stating, “Namma jana for Namma Metro. The recent BMRCL recruitment for Train Operators (Loco Pilots) requiring a minimum of 3 years has been withdrawn. Our government stands firm on justice & fair representation -- empowering Kannadigas and securing their rightful place.”