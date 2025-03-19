Cape Town delegation in Bengaluru: Water management, IT, tourism among key points of discussion

BENGALURU: A delegation from Cape Town in South Africa was in Bengaluru for the last two days to share their best practices on water and energy conservation and gain insights on IT development from the Indian city. Representatives from the two cities discussed potential tourism opportunities as well.

Cape Town in South Africa had recently made global headlines because of its severe water crisis.

Now the city is in news again. But this time as a case study on water management, said Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, Cape Town.

Speaking to TNIE during his two day visit to the city on Tuesday, he said, “We are an example for all global cities to learn on how to manage water. We are the only city to have reduced water consumption by half to mitigate the crisis."