'Kanda I want to meet you': Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's aunt asks to meet him in viral video

MYSURU: Nagamma, 93, sister of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, continues to long to have a word with ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar. The star died of a heart attack on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. However, Nagamma’s wait for her nephew to pay her a visit at their ancestral house in Gajanur continues as she is still not aware the star is no more.

The family members have not informed or shared the tragic news of Puneeth’s death with Nagamma. She expressed her desire to wish Puneeth on his 50th birthday on March 17.

As she is under nursing care in a separate room in Gajanur, Nagamma pleads for Appu to visit her once. “Kanda I want to meet you,” she appealed in a video wishing Puneeth on his 50th birthday which has gone viral.

“I want to meet you. I want to see you. During the Bhoomige Banda Bagavantha shooting, Puneeth was surrounded by foreigners and the producer cancelled the shooting for the day,” she recalled. Nagamma is not allowed to watch television or read newspaper.

The family members told Nagamma that Puneeth is busy with shooting. Puneeth’s brother and actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha had visited their ancestral house recently and met Nagamma and others.