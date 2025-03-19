Karnataka Congress worker accuses party leader Revanna of attacking her

BENGALURU: Former minister and senior Congress leader HM Revanna has been accused of abusing and attacking a woman Congress worker at Kumara Krupa guest house on Kumara Krupa Road on Monday. The woman has filed a complaint against Revanna, who is also president of the Guarantee Implementation Committee, with the High Grounds police, who registered a non-cognisable report.

Speaking to the media, the complainant, Nandini Nagaraj, said Revanna had verbally abused her in November last year and had made casteist remarks.

“I have the audio recording to support my allegations against him. Since then I could not meet him. On Monday around 3.30 pm, I had gone to the guest house and saw him having lunch. I questioned him for using vulgar words. Revanna attacked me and also twisted my finger. I went to a nearby hospital and got treatment,” she alleged.

The woman recorded her interaction with Revanna on her phone. In a video clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Revanna can be seen trying to snatch her phone. She can also be heard telling him that she will complain to the party high command.

She also claimed that another senior Congress leader, Ugrappa, who witnessed the attack, stood a mute spectator and did not support her.

On Tuesday, Nandini also filed a complaint against Revanna with the Karnataka State Commission for Women. Further investigations are on.