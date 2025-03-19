Ranya Rao's four overseas visits in 15 days raised DRI alarm

BENGALURU: Sandalwood actress Harshvardini Ranya alias Ranya Rao (33) may have escaped scrutiny of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, after she renewed her passport in January this year but for her almost back-to-back, and very-short-duration overseas visits in the fortnight preceding her arrest on March 3.

Her last four visits reportedly lasted between 24 and 48 hours, said sources on condition of anonymity.

“In fact, she had left for Dubai on March 3 by Emirates early morning flight and returned to Bengaluru the same evening. She walked through the green channel without declaring the gold to the Customs officials and was intercepted by DRI at the exit of the green channel,” added sources.

Ranya was arrested on the night of March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by the DRI under the Customs Act, 1962 for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore. There were 14 gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, strapped on her thighs with tape and bandages.