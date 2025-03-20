8,800 cases booked for parking at BMTC bus stops: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: As many as 8,811 cases were booked for parking of private vehicles at bus stops meant for BMTC buses to stop, stated Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. Replying to an unstarred question by Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar S, Parameshwara admitted that parking of non-BMTC buses at bus stops was leading to traffic jams causing inconvenience to public.

Listing out the number of cases booked by the traffic police along with Sarathi patrolling vans of the BMTC, the home minister informed that 8,870, 5,499 and 8,811 cases were booked in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

He added that 943 cases were booked so far this year. Futher, he said the BMTC bus drivers were strictly asked to park the buses at designated bus stops and they were also given training on road safety at the Traffic Management Centre.

While 1,850 and 9,619 drivers were trained in 2023 and 2024, 377 drivers were trained in 2025. Besides, steps have been taken to construct bus bays at necessary places, the home minister added.