Bengaluru student blows up Rs 35 Lakhs, sets house on fire to divert dad

BENGALURU: Fearing his father, a 22-year-old BTech graduate set his own house on fire to divert his father’s attention, after spending about Rs 35 lakh of the Rs 1.10 crore given by his father to pursue higher education abroad.

The accused, Ranjith Vivek, was arrested by Avalahalli police. His father, Jagannath, is a member of Bidarahalli Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru East taluk.

According to police, the incident took place in Hiradahalli village on Tuesday midnight. Initially, police suspected that miscreants had set fire to the house.

However, after analysing CCTV footage near the house, they found Vivek’s movements suspicious.

When questioned, he confessed to setting the house on fire. He admitted that he had spent Rs 35 lakh, which was meant for his education, on gambling and a girl.