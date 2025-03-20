BJP leaders urge Governor to review Greater Bengaluru Authority Act

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders, including the party state president BY Vijayendra, Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka and Council opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanswamy, appealed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct a constitutional review of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act and its compliance with the 74th Amendment.

The Bill proposes to restructure BBMP by splitting it up to seven municipal corporations. The Bill has been passed in the Assembly and Council.

In a memorandum to the governor, BJP stated that his “intervention in the matter is crucial for protecting the democratic structure of urban governance, preserving Bengaluru’s cultural identity and ensuring efficient city administration”.

The 74th Constitutional Amendment successfully established a three-tier governance system for urban bodies, ensuring decentralisation of power and strengthening local self-governance, the memorandum stated.