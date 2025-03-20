KSOU opens admissions for 2024-25 cycle

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has begun admissions for the January 2024-25 academic cycle for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

Applications are open for the programs including BA, BCom, Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), BCA, BBA, BSc (IT and General Science), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLibISc), MA, Master of Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Masters of Social Work (MSW), MCom, MSc, MCA, MBA, Masters of Library and Information Science, along with PG certificate and diploma courses.

The last date for admissions is March 31 and regional centres will remain open on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Tuition fee concession is available for women with BPL cards, defence personnel, ex-servicemen, auto and cab drivers, and their families, as well as employees of KSRTC, BMTC, KWKRTC, and KKRTC, while full fee exemption applies to children of Covid-19 deceased parents, transgender candidates, and visually impaired students (except for BEd and MBA courses), the press release stated.