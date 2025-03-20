When Letting Go is Hard: a look into hoarding disorder

We all have those pile of t-shirts we wore in high school but don’t anymore, jeans that don’t fit us but think will fit again someday, or old magazines that take us back to the good old days. We all feel the need to retain some keepsakes but what if this attachment goes beyond nostalgia? What if the urge to hold on to things becomes overwhelming? When it starts interfering in your daily life, it may have reached the point of a hoarding disorder.

“Continuing difficulty to discard or part with possessions, irrespective of their actual value, can be deemed as hoarding disorder,” says Ann Treesa Rafi, a counselling psychologist and cognitive analytic therapy practitioner.

Those affected by hoarding disorder struggle to discard possessions, leading to excessive clutter taking over their living space. Over time, this clutter interferes with their daily functioning. “Obsessional fears of losing important items is the most common impetus behind compulsive hoarding. The patient believes they will be needed later, leading to distorted beliefs about the importance of possessions, excessive acquisition, and exaggerated emotional attachments to possessions,” says Anil V Iyer, a counselling psychologist and professor.

The key difference between hoarding and collecting is that collecting is typically systematic and well-maintained, bringing joy rather than distress. Those with hoarding disorder struggle with letting go, even when not doing so causes distress.

“Individuals with hoarding disorder usually have co-existing mood or anxiety disorders, the most common ones being major depressive disorder, social anxiety disorder and generalised anxiety disorder,” says Rafi. Hoarding behaviour can arise from genetic factors, personality traits, cognitive deficits in decision-making, emotional attachment, and past traumatic events.