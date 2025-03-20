‘Wife wants Rs 5,000 a day to live with me’: Bengaluru software engineer files complaint

BENGALURU: A software engineer has filed a police complaint against his wife, accusing her of harassment. He released a video on social media, alleging that his wife is demanding Rs 5,000 per day to live with him.

She allegedly refuses to have biological children, claiming that her beauty would be affected, and instead insists on adopting children.

Srikanth filed a complaint with Vyalikaval police, who registered a Non-Cognizable Report and later transferred the case to Sadashivanagar police. However, police stated that Srikanth did not mention the Rs 5,000 per day demand in his complaint.

According to Srikanth’s complaint, the couple married in 2022 but his wife has not lived with him properly even for a single day since their marriage. He claimed that she and her parents were harassing him mentally and physically for money.