‘Wife wants Rs 5,000 a day to live with me’: Bengaluru software engineer files complaint

BENGALURU: A software engineer has filed a police complaint against his wife, accusing her of harassment. He released a video on social media, alleging that his wife is demanding Rs 5,000 per day to live with him.
She allegedly refuses to have biological children, claiming that her beauty would be affected, and instead insists on adopting children.
Srikanth filed a complaint with Vyalikaval police, who registered a Non-Cognizable Report and later transferred the case to Sadashivanagar police. However, police stated that Srikanth did not mention the Rs 5,000 per day demand in his complaint.
According to Srikanth’s complaint, the couple married in 2022 but his wife has not lived with him properly even for a single day since their marriage. He claimed that she and her parents were harassing him mentally and physically for money.
He alleged that while working from home, his wife frequently argued with him, and disrupted his work by dancing in front of his laptop during video calls and playing loud music.
Srikanth also alleged that when he asked for a divorce, she demanded Rs 45 lakh as compensation for granting consent.
He accused her of blackmailing him by threatening to write a suicide note and ending her life if he tried to approach her. He also alleged that she had physically assaulted him.
An audio clip of a conversation between husband and wife has gone viral. Later, Srikanth released the video of his wife demanding Rs 5,000 per day.
Meanwhile, his wife spoke to reporters, and denied the allegations made by her husband.