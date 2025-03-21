Activists slam InstaMaid: Is Rs 49 per hour maid service modern slavery?

BENGALURU: Urban Company’s latest quick-commerce venture, ‘InstaMaid,’ is facing backlash from labour rights activists, who argue it exploits domestic workers and violates labour laws. Labour unions have raised concerns over whether, in an era of instant coffee and instant noodles, human labour is also being reduced to a mere on-demand, disposable commodity.

Launched recently in Mumbai on a pilot basis, the service allows users to book a maid for just Rs 49 per hour, with a promise of doorstep service within 15 minutes. The activists however argue whether the wages offered comply with Indian labour laws and what percentage of Rs 49 actually goes to the worker.

The Domestic Workers’ Rights Union and Stree Jagruti Samiti, along with other supporting groups criticised the initiative, questioning how such extreme exploitation of domestic workers is being allowed and why labour protections are failing to prevent such exploitation.

The unions asked if India is truly progressing in ensuring fair wages and dignified working conditions for informal workers, or if it is moving backward into a modern form of slavery disguised as a market-driven service.

They pointed out that domestic workers continue to operate without contracts, social security, benefits, or any grievance redressal mechanisms. Many of them face false accusations of theft when they demand unpaid wages, and countless live-in workers are trafficked from economically weaker regions.

Dhanalaxmi, a domestic worker from Bengaluru, said, “We fought so hard to secure Rs 150 per hour. Even that is barely enough to survive. And now they want to reduce it to Rs 49?” The activists urged the public to raise their voices against Instamaid and similar models.