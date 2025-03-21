Cauvery Aarati is cultural in nature, not commercial, Karnataka High Court told

BENGALURU: Recording assurance of the state government and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) that the Cauvery Aarati, scheduled for March 21 at Sankey tank, is purely a cultural event and not a commercial one, the Karnataka High Court directed authorities to ensure smooth public movement and maintain law and order.

The court made these observations while declining to pass any orders on an interlocutory application filed by Geetha Misra through advocate GR Mohan.

The petitioner contended that events planned as part of the Cauvery Aarati could disrupt birdlife at night and that any temporary or permanent structures erected in the buffer zone would violate environmental laws.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind emphasised adherence to Section 12 of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act, which outlines prohibitory acts within the tank area.