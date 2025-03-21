Govt or court will not encourage bandhs: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation of Kannada groups, is preparing for the Karnataka bandh on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that the Satate Government will not encourage bandhs.

Meanwhile, autorickshaw unions and the Ola-Uber Aggregators Association have fully extended their support for the bandh. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has also decided to support the bandh by suspending film screenings and shootings until Saturday afternoon.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who raised concerns about the inconvenience the bandh would cause to SSLC students whose exams commence on Friday,

Shivakumar said, “People should not take the law into their own hands. Neither the government nor the court encourages bandhs. We will convey to the protesters that a bandh is not the right approach. We will speak to officials and make an announcement.”

Despite the bandh being called to condemn the attack on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi, transportation unions and associations are not supporting it. Sources from KSRTC trade unions stated that they were not consulted about the Karnataka bandh on March 22 and will not be extending support.

“Without taking any of us into confidence, they have called for the bandh. If the government had not acted swiftly regarding the attack on our staff, the bandh might have had some meaning. However, the government responded immediately, so there is no need for a bandh,” a union representative said.

Speaking to reporters, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that Kannada Okkoota had not submitted a written request regarding the bandh but had only communicated their plans orally. “They are protesting and demanding action for a state-related issue, and we should appreciate it,” he added.