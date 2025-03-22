Comic as bridge: ATREE, Tinkle team up for conservation education

BENGALURU: Comics hold a special place in everyone’s heart, bringing nostalgic to adults and serving as an entertaining and educational tool for children. Tapping into this, researchers from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) have partnered with Tinkle, the popular children’s magazine, to create comics focused on conservation and environment education.

According to ATREE researchers, comics have proven to be an effective way to bridge the gap between scientific research and tsuidents while promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Over the past year, 10 comics have been released on various environmental topics. The collaboration is now expanding to translate existing and upcoming editions into Indian languages, including Kannada and Marathi, to reach a wider audience.

Jaya Peter from ATREE’s communication team, who is involved in the project, explained that while ATREE’s researchers across the country have conducted significant studies, much of their work remains unknown to the public. Comics were identified as an ideal medium to engage people, especially children. Since ATREE lacks the resources to distribute comic strips independently, they partnered with Tinkle, leveraging its well-known characters to communicate complex scientific ideas in an engaging way.