Explosive substance found in hotel worker’s bag in Bengaluru's Thanisandra

BENGALURU: An explosive substance was found in a hotel worker’s bag at a hotel on Thanisandra Main Road on Friday. The cracker-like object was found when the hotel staff checked his bag looking for his Aadhaar card as he had joined recently. Sampigehalli police arrested Abdul Rehman (23), a resident of Bellalli near Kogilu Main Road.

Joint Commissioner of East Division Ramesh Banoth said that the object resembling a tennis ball was found in a polythene cover belonging to Rehman and it was filled with chemicals, with two fuses attached to it. The object was safely disposed of in a secure location, and samples of the chemical were sent to the FSL for further analysis.

The police said that Rehman, who was a ragpicker earlier, had deserted his parents four months ago and joined the hotel as a supplier on Wednesday, claiming to be a resident of Bellalli. When the hotel management asked for his Aadhaar card, he failed to provide it.