Karnataka HC directs grandmother, aunts to hand over minor boy to parents

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court passed an order to hand over custody of a minor boy to his parents from his paternal grandmother and paternal aunts. The court said the paternal grandmother and aunts can have visitation rights on every first and third weekend, as per the time fixed by it.

A division bench of Justice KS Mudagal and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by the parents residing in the city, under Sec 25 of the Guardians and Wards Act, seeking custody of their son from his paternal grandmother and aunts, who are respondents to the appeal.

The parents contended their son was born in 2009, and they and the respondents were living on different floors in the same building in the city. The respondent aunts were unmarried and were living with their mother, and were said to be depressed due to this. Hence, the boy’s parents permitted their minor son to stay with the aunts.