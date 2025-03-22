(Straw)Berry Bash

From pastries, ice-creams and milkshakes, to the royalty of the iconic Wimbledon cream-based dessert – strawberries have come to be recognised as more a commodity than a simple fruit. Just the sheer volume of associations the simple mention of the word conveys, across a spectrum of colour, flavour, and popular imagery, has transformed the red fruit into much beyond the sum of its (nutritional) parts. Since we find ourselves at present in a somewhat short-lived strawberry season, let us learn more about the fruit and some effective consumption practices.

As deceptive as they are beautiful, interestingly, the name ‘strawberry’ itself is a misnomer as, in botanical terms, strawberry is not classified as a berry at all. What is more interesting and less known, is that the fruit has come to be known as a pseudocarp: a ‘false fruit’. This is due to the reason that a single strawberry is made up of smaller cells of individual fruits called achenes. As nutrition consultant Shalini Manglani explains, “If a fruit is formed not just from the ovary but from other plant tissues as well, it is called a pseudocarp. Examples of pseudocarp surround us, like strawberries, pineapples, apples, and more. The word can be ignored as jargon or can be used to start a conversation about fruits. The fact has no major impact on any of the characteristics of a strawberry.”