Karnataka School Education Department: Cut use of sunflower oil in midday meals by 10 per cent

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Education Department issued a directive to reduce the use of sunflower oil in midday meals under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) scheme by 10%. This decision follows a letter from the Union Ministry of Education, which cited rising concerns about obesity and heart disease among school-age children.

Under the revised guidelines, the amount of sunflower oil used in midday meals has been reduced to 5 grams per child for students in classes 1 to 5 and 7.5 grams per child for students in classes 6 to 10.

What prompted the government to take measures to promote healthier eating habits in schools was recent findings published in ‘The Lancet’ report, as per which the number of overweight children aged 5 to 19 in India rose from 0.4 million in 1990 to 12.5 million in 2022. The directive stresses the urgent need to create awareness among teachers, parents, students, and the community about the health risks associated with excessive oil consumption and the importance of reducing oil usage in school meals.

“Excessive consumption of cooking oil has been linked to obesity, heart disease, and digestive issues, making it essential to educate children about healthy dietary habits from an early age,” the directive stated. The new guidelines emphasize that the PM Poshan scheme provides meals with a balanced combination of rice, wheat, cereals, pulses, and vegetables, enriched with double-fortified salt (DFS) and vitamin-rich edible oils. “Schools have also been encouraged to use vegetables grown in their nutrition gardens, allowing students to actively participate in gardening and develop a better understanding of nutritious food choices,” the directive mentioned.

To ensure the effective implementation of this policy, schools have been instructed to take a series of steps. Kitchen staff must undergo mandatory training on the importance of reducing oil usage in cooking. Schools should collaborate with nutritionists from Home Science colleges to conduct workshops on low-oil cooking methods and make these techniques widely accessible. Additionally, quiz competitions on healthy eating habits will be organized at the school level, with prizes awarded to winners to encourage student participation.

Schools will also integrate regular exercise, yoga, and sports activities into their routines to promote a healthy lifestyle.