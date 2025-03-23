Mind and Matter: NGO in Bengaluru creates mental health awareness through unique community sessions

BENGALURU: Every alternate Sunday morning, a group of individuals gather in the tranquil embrace of Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, for a unique mental health session called ‘Sundays for Mental Health’, organised by a Kodagu-based NGO Mind and Matter.

As the gentle breeze sets the stage, participants attend the event not just to meet, but to connect. Through a variety of carefully curated games, activities, paintings, etc, the NGO assist the participants to understand areas of different mental health such as communication, empathy, inter-personal relationships and more. In case someone comes up to them with a serious problem, the NGO refers it to mental health professionals.

Venkatesh, a chartered accountant who attended the event on Sunday, said, “There’s unmistakable warmth here. It helped me a lot. The session has given me a chance to look into my soul. It helped me understand myself much better.”

Another participant, Somnath, said, “This is my second campaign with Mind and Matters, and I understood how to look at the same situation from a different perspective.”

In a world where problems related to mental health often take a backseat, Mind and Matter stands as a beacon of hope, offering support to individuals in need. The NGO has stepped into the fray with free programmes which it organises in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu, and plans to expand to cities like Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai as well. It aims to break the stigma around mental health with a short yet moderate plan under expert guidance, a holistic approach and compassionate care.

Trustee and founder of Mind and Matter Deepika Appaiah said, “We work with schools, colleges, parents and teachers. Our initiative has impacted about 13,000 children and over 700 parents and teachers. Our organisation is run by volunteers, so we invite people to join us and provide them training from the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans, in Bengaluru.

As of now, we have 150 volunteers.” From housewives to working professionals, the numbers joining the initiative are only growing. Registered in 2021, Mind and Matter has collaborated with Nimhans and is witnessing a spike in enrolment.