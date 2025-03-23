Rain gives respite from torrid heat in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru and most parts of the state gave people the much-needed relief from summer heat on Saturday.

The rainfall, however, also exposed the lack of preparedness of BBMP. Till 5.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department had recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru city central, 38.6 mm at the Kempegowda International Airport and traces at HAL Airport.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), most parts of Bengaluru North till Devanahalli recorded a moderate rainfall (up to 7 cm) till 7.30 pm.

Bagalur recorded 58.5 mm, Betta Halsoor 55 mm, Marenahalli 52 mm, Sonnenahalli 67.5 mm, Sonappanahalli 52 mm, Gantiganahalli 51 mm, Vidyaranyapura 32 mm, KSNDMC head office campus 45.5 mm, Singanayakanahalli 36.5 mm, Jakkur 46.5 mm, BTM Layout 13 mm, Biddarahalli 30.5 mm, Doddagubbi 36.5 mm and Seegehalli 29.5 mm. Devanahalli’s Boodigehalli recorded 46 mm rainfall, Nallur 64 mm and Gangavara Chowdappanahalli 69.5 mm.

The BBMP control room was flooded with complaints of tree and branch falls from many parts of the city, including Sanjay Nagar, Kempapura, Banashankari 2nd Stage, HSR Layout, Aramane Nagar and Dodda Bommasandra.

IMD officials said the rainfall is because of the trough running from north-interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu’ trough/wind discontinuity from south Chhattisgarh to south-interior Karnataka across Telangana and north-interior Karnataka and the trough in easterlies from Comorin area to south Tamil Nadu.

IMD senior scientist CS Patil said rain has been forecast for Bengaluru for the next two days, while most parts of the state will experience showers for the next five days. Though the rain gave a temporary relief, the temperature will start going up again, he added.

Showers alert

Rainfall recorded by IMD till 8.30 pm

Bengaluru City - 3.6 mm

HAL Airport - 1.9 mm

Flooding of roads across city

The traffic police reported flooding in Bellandur, KR Puram, Silk Board and other areas. Traffic police were seen clearing clogged outlets to drain out rainwater.