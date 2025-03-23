'Seniors First' programme introduced at Apollo Hospital

BENGALURU: To enhance healthcare services for senior citizens, Apollo Hospitals launched ‘Seniors First,’ one of its kind integrated geriatric care initiative. The programme is designed to provide elderly individuals with comprehensive healthcare, focusing on preventive wellness, structured recovery after major medical procedures, and continuous health monitoring.

Seniors First aims to bring together multi-specialist teams, hospital-to-home transitions, and personalised health plans to ensure a connected and compassionate care ecosystem for the elderly. The initiative aims to bridge existing gaps in geriatric care, offering support tailored to the specific health challenges faced by older adults. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the initiative, welcomed the move, emphasising its role in making advanced and accessible healthcare available to senior citizens.

“This is a vital step in ensuring that our elderly receive not only the best medical care but also the dignity and support they deserve,” the minister said.

The programme offers specialised services including personalised wellness plans, proactive health monitoring, rehabilitation support after major surgeries, emotional and caregiver assistance, and dietary guidance. It also provides a dedicated helpline, concierge services, priority consultations, and medical guidance, ensuring seniors and their caregivers have round-the-clock access to essential healthcare.

Dr Madhu Sasidhar, President and CEO of Apollo Hospitals, stressed the need for specialised geriatric care in India, where over 140 million senior citizens often struggle with multiple chronic conditions, frequent hospitalisations, and complex medication regimens. He noted that Seniors First is designed to address these challenges by offering a sustainable and personalised model of care.