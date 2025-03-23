Tea powder, spices face heat as FDA cracks down on adulteration

BENGALURU: After the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) cracked down on usage of plastic sheets in idli and holige preparations, the department has been flooded with complaints against poor food quality. As a result, the FDA has launched statewide inspections targeting hotels, messes and bakeries.

FDA officials told TNIE that while the inspections have just begun, they have found adulterated spices being used in food preparations and also found substandard ingredients in items such as jaggery, oil, paneer, khoya and even tea powder.

Inspections against eateries, particularly messes near colleges and offices, have been stepped up after a recent food poisoning case in Mandya district, where two private school students died and others fell sick, a source from the FDA said.

The official stated that several items, including tea powder, were found to be adulterated, with low-grade tea and previously brewed tea leaves being dried and coloured with artificial dyes to restore their appearance. “Most shops do not mix brewed tea leaves with other waste but instead dry and reuse them,” the official said.

Moreover, many food items are prepared using adulterated spices. Turmeric, chili powder, and coriander powder are among the most commonly adulterated due to their high demand and powdered form, making it easier to mix in impurities undetected, the department official said, adding that turmeric is often mixed with metanil yellow, a synthetic dye, or lead chromate to enhance colour, both of which are harmful. Similarly, chili powder is adulterated with artificial colours like Sudan red, a known carcinogen.

The officer warned that regular consumption of adulterated foods can have serious health consequences over time. “Spices contaminated with harmful chemicals like metanil yellow, lead chromate, and Sudan red can lead to digestive issues, liver and kidney damage, and even cancer,” the official mentioned, adding that prolonged exposure to such adulterants can cause neurological disorders, respiratory problems, and weakened organ function. In severe cases, they may lead to chronic illnesses, including gastrointestinal disorders and carcinogenic effects, he explained.