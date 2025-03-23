Three-year-old girl dies as tree falls on two-wheeler in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A three-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler along with her father in the city on Saturday night. It was raining when the tree fell on them near Purva Park at Jeevanahalli in Pulikeshi Nagar police limits around 8.20 pm.

Raksha, who suffered head injuries, died while being treated at Bowring Hospital. Her father Shakthi escaped with minor injuries. Their relative said Raksha was first taken to a nearby hospital soon after the incident. But the doctors who examined her said chances of her survival were less. Raksha was then shifted to Bowring Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

It is learnt that gusty winds uprooted the roadside tree. Traffic was disrupted near Purva Park for some time. Shakthi and his daughter were returning home from their relative Murali’s house in Jeevanahalli.

Raksha was the second daughter of Shakthi and Sathya. Her body was shifted to the mortuary of Bowring Hospital. Further investigations are on.