BBMP budget 2025: Outlay to cross Rs 18,000 crore

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget is likely to be presented this week either on March 27 or March 28. While the civic body’s 2024-25 budget outlay was Rs 12,371.63 crore (which was revised post the approval from the State Government to Rs 13,116 crore), the 2025-26 budget, according to BBMP sources, is likely to be over Rs 18,000 crore.

The civic body has scheduled the budget meeting with the legislators from Bengaluru on Monday, in which Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru's Development Minister, is also expected to take part to discuss this year’s budget and the allocations to different heads like Brand Bengaluru with eight categories — Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru, Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Education Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Vibrant Bengaluru and Water Security Bengaluru.

The upcoming budget will be the fifth budget that will be tabled in the absence of an elected BBMP council.

This year’s budget will lay stress on basic infrastructure, make major roads signal-free and focus on solid waste management, which has been a severe issue haunting the city.