Four railway stations in Bengaluru to get EV battery-swapping kiosks

BENGALURU: To promote green energy, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway Zone is all set to launch electric vehicle battery-swapping kiosks at four of its major railway stations. Apart from benefiting public who use two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs, it will offer an additional source of non-fare revenue for the Railways. It will be open to the general public and not merely for passengers or visitors to the stations.
The kioks are set for launch at KSR Bengaluru City (Third entry), Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Banaswadi and Yelahanka within a week.
Krishna Chaitanya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division said, “Each kiosk will be spread over 250 square feet and have Quick Interfacing Stations (QIS). Each QIS will hold 14 batteries each. With 56 batteries available at each kiosk, it can help 56 EV vehicle users each day.”
Sun Mobility Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for a three-year period with a licence fee of Rs 22 lakh to be paid annually to Railways.
“The charge for the user will be Rs 32 per KW. For a user swapping his fully discharged battery on his two-wheeler, which is typically 1.5KW, the cost would be Rs 56. If the battery is only 50% discharged, only 50% of the cost would be collected, he explained.
Two-wheelers generally use one 1.5 Kw battery and three-wheelers use three 1.5 kw batteries.
“There is no separate parking space allotted for EVs here.
Vehicle users just need to approach these kioks and exchange their present batteries for the fully-charged ones within five minutes here,”said another official.
Chaitanya added, “The use of EV vehicles is on the rise and hundreds of passengers and auto-drivers use them. These EV battery swapping stations will not only help them, but also other EV users who can locate these kiosks on their apps and exchange their batteries.”
Urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyammanavar, said it was a welcome move. “It will be very useful to visitors particularly in KSR Bengaluru and SMVT station which have high footfalls,” he added.