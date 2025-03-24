Four railway stations in Bengaluru to get EV battery-swapping kiosks

BENGALURU: To promote green energy, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway Zone is all set to launch electric vehicle battery-swapping kiosks at four of its major railway stations. Apart from benefiting public who use two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs, it will offer an additional source of non-fare revenue for the Railways. It will be open to the general public and not merely for passengers or visitors to the stations.

The kioks are set for launch at KSR Bengaluru City (Third entry), Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Banaswadi and Yelahanka within a week.

Krishna Chaitanya, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bengaluru Division said, “Each kiosk will be spread over 250 square feet and have Quick Interfacing Stations (QIS). Each QIS will hold 14 batteries each. With 56 batteries available at each kiosk, it can help 56 EV vehicle users each day.”

Sun Mobility Pvt Ltd has been awarded the contract for a three-year period with a licence fee of Rs 22 lakh to be paid annually to Railways.