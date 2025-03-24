Partially Martial

For Bengalureans who are on the lookout to learn something new – a new artform, a new sport, a new fitness routine, a new language – lies a hidden gem, a single martial art practice, that is a fusion of above mentioned all: capoeira. A fusion of dance, art, music, culture and fitness, capoeira evolved from being a survival tool among the Afro-Brazilian community to a globally-known art form. In Bengaluru, Ravi Suchak – teacher and founder of Capoeira Academy – is the force that drives the capoeira enthusiasts in the city to bring the art form to the forefront.

Although the art’s history is debated, Suchak states, “Enslaved Africans in Brazil would imitate what was around them – including animals. That’s how capoeira came up. During war, it was used it as a self-defence tool without weapons. It started as a martial art and later, it evolved by adding music and dance into itself. Then acrobatics came in,” Suchak explains.

Art or a sport?

There is an ongoing debate about whether to label capoeira as an art form or as a sport. However, with its no-contact element and the wide range of aspects one can choose from – acrobatics, dance, music and fitness – categorising it is irrelevant. “One may come to learn a specific aspect of capoeira and may end up liking more than that,”says Suchak.

Whether you are a beginner or a capoeira veteran, Suchak welcomes everyone. “I break down the team into different batches: beginner, intermediate and advanced. We start with a warm-up, to make sure none gets injured during class. Then we get into the techniques of it. We learn a bit of acrobatics, dance and toward the end, we play it as a game,” he adds.