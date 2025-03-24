Reclaiming a forgotten space: 150-year-old Bengaluru school restored

If you’ve ever been to Commercial Street or the busy shopping areas surrounding it, you may have noticed an odd colonial building peeking out from behind a plastic hoarding, or caught a glimpse of an intricately carved wooden door painted in a fading green or blue, behind bustling shopkeepers and tourists. Originally developed in the 19th century as a shopping district mainly for British residents, it’s no small wonder that these colonial buildings have remained around Commercial Street, waiting to be noticed. The 150-year-old school on Kamaraj Road, founded and currently owned by RBANM’s Educational Charities, was one such building, falling apart for over 15 years after the school stopped operations in the 2000s. Now, as it’s back to its former glory after two years of restoration, walking into the space is like slipping through a crack in time.

Now an arts venue called ‘Sabha’, it’s impossible to imagine the approximately 7,500 square foot space – a large building with a pitched roof, a smaller one with a Madras terrace roof, and two courtyards – as a derelict school. But architect and partner at Hundred Hands, Bijoy Ramachandran, recalls what he saw when he was brought in. “The interior was divided into several classrooms using wood and masonry partitions when we first got there, and the buildings were in a very bad shape. The roof was damaged or had caved in, the plastering on the walls was all but gone, the masonry was cracked and opening up in places, and all the windows were in a very bad shape. It was decrepit in the dictionary definition of the word,” says Ramachandran, adding, “We also had to deal with a lot of water seepage even in dry months as there’s a very high water table in this part of the city because of its proximity to Ulsoor lake.”