Seventh Coffee Santhe in Bengaluru supports women in coffee plantations

BENGALURU: From mocha pots to unique flavours like masala apple-flavoured coffee decoction, the seventh edition of ‘Coffee Santhe’ blended traditional coffee flavours with emerging coffee trends at Freedom Park over the weekend.
Organised by the Bengaluru-based Women’s Coffee Alliance – India (WCAI), the three-day event concluded on Sunday and featured stalls offering flavoured coffee powders, coffee beans from Coorg and Chikkamagaluru, floral-infused brews, and other specialty coffee products that have been gaining traction on social media.
The annual event is WCAI’s main fundraising initiative, aimed at supporting women working in coffee plantations. The funds raised go toward ongoing projects that focus on women and child healthcare, education for girls, nutrition support, skill development, and elder care. The funds help address both the physical and mental well-being of workers.
WCAI Secretary Poornima Jairaj highlighted how farmers are expanding beyond cultivation into roasting, retail, and cafe ownership, bridging the gap from farm to cup.
She also noted the growing trend of home brewing, with more consumers preferring freshly ground beans.
“To showcase this, multiple stalls at the event are dedicated to displaying coffee beans from various plantations, helping consumers understand the coffee brewing process,” she said.
The WCAI, on Sunday, also hosted finals of the Women Stars Brewer Championship featuring participants from coffee chains and home brewers across India, competing for the title of ‘Woman Coffee Brewing Star’ and the finals of the Robusta Brewing Skills Championship which aimed at showcasing the rich flavours of the Robusta bean.
Tricho Cards to protect crops without chemical pesticides
A stall by Krishi Sai Ekatha Private Limited displaying ‘Tricho Cards’ was the centre of attraction at the event. These eco-friendly cards, priced at Rs 200 each, are embedded with “Trichogramma” wasp eggs - a natural pest control solution. Trichogramma are tiny, beneficial insects that destroy the eggs of harmful crop pests like caterpillars and borers before they hatch.