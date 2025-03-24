Seventh Coffee Santhe in Bengaluru supports women in coffee plantations

BENGALURU: From mocha pots to unique flavours like masala apple-flavoured coffee decoction, the seventh edition of ‘Coffee Santhe’ blended traditional coffee flavours with emerging coffee trends at Freedom Park over the weekend.

Organised by the Bengaluru-based Women’s Coffee Alliance – India (WCAI), the three-day event concluded on Sunday and featured stalls offering flavoured coffee powders, coffee beans from Coorg and Chikkamagaluru, floral-infused brews, and other specialty coffee products that have been gaining traction on social media.

The annual event is WCAI’s main fundraising initiative, aimed at supporting women working in coffee plantations. The funds raised go toward ongoing projects that focus on women and child healthcare, education for girls, nutrition support, skill development, and elder care. The funds help address both the physical and mental well-being of workers.

WCAI Secretary Poornima Jairaj highlighted how farmers are expanding beyond cultivation into roasting, retail, and cafe ownership, bridging the gap from farm to cup.