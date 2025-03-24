Summer scorcher for residents, private water tanker prices double in Bengaluru

‘Most apartments continue to rely on pvt water tankers’

Although BWSSB usually updates the BBMP when the private tanker price goes up, an official said that they do not have direct authority, He mentioned that they recently introduced a new initiative to help residents book Cauvery water tankers online starting March-end. This, the official said, will normalise supply in areas without piped water and prevent private tanker operators from overcharging. But residents were sceptical.

Last year, for four months, BWSSB set water tanker prices at Rs 600 for a 6,000-litre tanker, Rs 700 for an 8,000-litre tanker, and Rs 1,000 for a 12,000-litre tanker. Akash D’souza, a member of the Kanakapura Apartments Association, asked how is it fair that people are paying Rs 350 to Rs 1,000 extra, though the official rates have been fixed.

“What is the government waiting for to cap the prices again,” he wondered. Shyam M, a member of Whitefield Rising, said they are paying Rs 2,200 for a 12,000-litre tanker — nearly double the price they were paying earlier.

“Whitefield lacks open spaces for water to percolate, making it difficult to see a rise in the groundwater table. Since last summer, the borewells have not fully recharged, because of which the majority of apartments continue to rely on private water tankers,” he said.

Maandhar Reddy, a water tanker owner in HSR Layout, said they now travel up to 20 km to source water. “The areas where water is commercially extracted are moving further away.

Each trip covers nearly 40-45 km. Earlier, we could fill a 12,000-litre tanker in under 30 minutes, but now it takes about two hours because groundwater levels have dropped already,” Reddy said, adding that this limits water that they can extract in a day.