‘Ban channels posting SSLC question papers’

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) urged the state government to ban all websites, YouTube channels, and social media platforms that are falsely claiming to have real SSLC exam question papers.

The association called for legal action against those sharing these fake papers, warning that the misinformation is creating confusion and anxiety among students. This follows a rise in the circulation of fake SSLC question papers on social media, where miscreants are misleading students by promoting them as ‘real question papers.’

On Sunday, a day before Maths exam, fake question papers claiming to be the real ones were circulated on YouTube Shorts. Previously during the preparatory exams, science and social science question papers were circulated on YouTube, a day before the exams.

Kumar said this illegal activity is not only causing distress among students but also putting their future at risk. “The association had earlier filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner and, based on his advice, had brought the matter to the attention of the education department - both the minister and the education commissioner.