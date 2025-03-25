Bengaluru

Gold smuggling: Gaurav Gupta submits report

Ranya is alleged to have exploited the privileges granted to Rao to bypass security checks at airports to smuggle out gold.
BENGALURU: Additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta, who was directed by the State Government to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the role of DGP K Ramchandra Rao in the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter and actress Ranya Rao, is said to have submitted his report to the government. The details of the findings of the inquiry is yet to be known.

On March 10, the government appointed Gupta to conduct an inquiry into the misuse of protocol privileges and the role of DGP Rao in the case.

Ranya is alleged to have exploited the privileges granted to Rao to bypass security checks at airports to smuggle out gold. The government, on March 15, ordered Rao, MD of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, to go on compulsory leave.

