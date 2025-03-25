Summer showers refill ‘lost’ lake in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A brief 11 mm rainfall on Saturday evening brought a significant moment for B Channasandra Lake in Kasturinagar, as rainwater partially filled the 7-acre lake that had been left dry due to years of neglect. Thanks to persistent efforts by residents over the last 15 years, the once-lost waterbody is finally coming back to life.

According to K Ramanath Rao, Executive Director of Kasturinagar Welfare Association, the lake spanned over 19 acres, as per Forest Department records. However, government encroachments in the late 1980s significantly reduced its size.

“The lake was rejuvenated through the relentless efforts of residents, NGOs and CSR funding. Seeing rainwater enter the lake from the inlet for the first time since I moved here 14 years ago is an incredible feeling,” said Rao.

He added that once desilting near Kasturinagar Main Road is completed, water from another inlet will boost the water flow and storage capacity during rains.

Abhijith MS, a member of the Kasturi Nagar Lake Rescue Team said residents toiled hard to bring to life the lost lake.

For decades, the BDA and Railway Department encroached on a major portion of the lake’s land.

The remaining 6.19 acres were neglected, turning it into a dumpyard, despite repeated appeals by residents to local agencies like BBMP. However, when they later discovered that the land was officially under the Forest Department, they decided to approach them directly.

Residents are now urging officials to keep the lake under the Forest Department’s jurisdiction to retain ownership of the lake and to prevent further encroachment.

“Next week, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre will visit the lake. We will ask him not to transfer the lake to BBMP or BDA for maintenance,” Abhijith said.