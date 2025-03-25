Wife, mom-in-law stabbed realtor to death inside SUV in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The murder of a realtor inside his SUV at Soladevanahalli on Saturday evening has been cracked with the arrest of his 19-year-old wife and her mother. The arrested Yashasvini and her mother Hema Bai (37) had allegedly stabbed 37-year-old Lokanath Singh to death, the police said.

Singh and Yashasvini, who were related, were in love for two years despite opposition from Yashasvini’s parents over their 18-year age gap. The two got married in December last year and registered it at the registrar’s office in Kunigal. Singh had allegedly coerced Yashasvini to marry him by blackmailing her that he would make public videos of their private intimate moments.

After registering their marriage, Yashasvini continued to live in her parents’ house in Chikkabanavara, and her parents were not aware of the marriage. Yashasvini had recently come to know about Singh’s addictions and multiple affairs. Deciding to divorce him, she told her parents that she had been married. But Singh did not want the divorce and and started harassing Yashasvini and her parents. Hema then hatched a plot to kill Singh as she was upset that her daughter’s life was getting destroyed, the police said.

On Saturday, Yashasvini called Singh to Chikkabanavara and asked him to take her on a long drive. She had packed some food, which she had laced with sleeping pills. Enroute, Singh bought liquor bottles and they went near vacant plots of his property in Soladevanahalli. He ate the food and started dozing off inside the SUV. Hema, who had followed the SUV all the while in an autorickshaw, had arrived at the spot. She got into the SUV and stabbed Singh in the throat, killing him on the spot, the police said. The police are also investigating whether another person was involved in the crime.