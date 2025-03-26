Breaking Fast, Bengaluru Style

As the sun dips below the horizon, Bengaluru awakens to the aromas of sizzling kebabs, rich biryanis, and decadent desserts. Ramadan transforms the city into a culinary paradise, where traditional Iftar feasts bring together communities over plates of comforting, time-honoured dishes. From the bustling lanes of Frazer Town and Shivajinagar to the upscale dining experiences in five-star hotels, the city offers an Iftar experience that is both immersive and unforgettable.

For those seeking an authentic street-side Iftar, Fraser Town’s Mosque Road is a must-visit. Here, the legendary Albert Bakery, with its keema samosas, brain puffs, and khova naan, remains an enduring favourite. A few steps away, Chichabas Taj presents a regal feast featuring koobideh, haleem, marag, and the ever-popular sallu ki butter chicken. The street is a haven for food lovers, with Charminar Kabab Paradise, Karama, Rahhams, Empire, Pista House, Sharief Bhai, and Savoury, serving up their signature delicacies.

For those looking for a more refined dining experience, Bengaluru’s five-star hotels have curated opulent Iftar menus that blend tradition with gourmet indulgence. At The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, celebrated food historian Osama Jalali revives ‘Lost Recipes of India’ at Riwaz. His exclusive pop-up takes diners on a historical journey with dishes like dahi ke long chide, murgh chargha, qimami seviyan, and the slow-cooked nihari – each bite an echo of a bygone era. This is not just a meal; it’s a masterclass in forgotten culinary traditions, reimagined for modern palates.