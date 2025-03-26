Breaking Fast, Bengaluru Style

As the sun dips below the horizon, Bengaluru awakens to the aromas of sizzling kebabs, rich biryanis, and decadent desserts. Ramadan transforms the city into a culinary paradise, where traditional Iftar feasts bring together communities over plates of comforting, time-honoured dishes. From the bustling lanes of Frazer Town and Shivajinagar to the upscale dining experiences in five-star hotels, the city offers an Iftar experience that is both immersive and unforgettable.
For those seeking an authentic street-side Iftar, Fraser Town’s Mosque Road is a must-visit. Here, the legendary Albert Bakery, with its keema samosas, brain puffs, and khova naan, remains an enduring favourite. A few steps away, Chichabas Taj presents a regal feast featuring koobideh, haleem, marag, and the ever-popular sallu ki butter chicken. The street is a haven for food lovers, with Charminar Kabab Paradise, Karama, Rahhams, Empire, Pista House, Sharief Bhai, and Savoury, serving up their signature delicacies.
For those looking for a more refined dining experience, Bengaluru’s five-star hotels have curated opulent Iftar menus that blend tradition with gourmet indulgence. At The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, celebrated food historian Osama Jalali revives ‘Lost Recipes of India’ at Riwaz. His exclusive pop-up takes diners on a historical journey with dishes like dahi ke long chide, murgh chargha, qimami seviyan, and the slow-cooked nihari – each bite an echo of a bygone era. This is not just a meal; it’s a masterclass in forgotten culinary traditions, reimagined for modern palates.
ITC Hotels celebrates the essence of Ramadan with ‘Ruhaniyat,’ a tribute to India’s rich culinary heritage. From slow-cooked shahi nihari and murgh yakhni pulao to soul-soothing seviyon ka muzzaffar, the menu is designed to capture the nostalgia of traditional Iftar gatherings. Set menus such as Ruhaniyat Royal Table and Ruhaniyat Table offer an intimate and indulgent dining experience, available for dine-in, takeaway, and home delivery. Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel brings an Arabic-inspired touch to its Iftar buffet at Feast, where executive chef Hitesh Pant has curated a lavish spread. Guests can indulge in sizzling kebabs, fragrant mandi, and an assortment of Levantine specialities. No Iftar is complete without a touch of sweetness, and desserts like kunafa and baklava round off the experience beautifully.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru offers a nostalgic Iftar experience at JW Kitchen, with a menu that pays homage to India’s regional delicacies. Signature dishes such as purani dilli ki nihari, bhendi bazaar ki nihari, and Hyderabadi tadkewali magaz ki nihari take centre stage, alongside fragrant biryanis and freshly-baked traditional breads like sheermal and baqarkhani. Ending on a sweet note, the selection of desserts ensures a grand finish to the feast.
For those drawn to the robust flavours of Turkish cuisine, Öz by Kebapçi at UB City offers an exclusive kahvalti menu. This specially-crafted Iftar feast features over 20 dishes, including the rich and indulgent cılbır, meat lahmacun, and the signature tepsi kebab. The meal is a testament to the warmth and generosity of Turkish hospitality, making for a memorable Ramadan evening.
Neo Kitchen at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park presents an exquisite Iftar buffet every Friday, where chef Irfan’s curated menu highlights classics like haleem, biryani, and shahi tukda. With a dedicated kids’ buffet and refreshing mocktails, it’s an inviting space for families to gather and break their fast in an elegant yet warm setting. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, the grand Iftar buffet at Lush, led by Executive Chef Ming, brings together timeless Ramadan delicacies, including biryani, kebabs, and soul-satisfying haleem. Live stations and carefully curated mocktails elevate the experience, making it a perfect place for communal celebrations.
For those preferring a more intimate Iftar at home, Lucknowee has introduced Ramadan meal boxes, delivering the rich nawabi flavours of Lucknow straight to your doorstep. From murgh makhanwala biryani and paneer makhanwala to Awadhi aal, these thoughtfully curated boxes offer a hassle-free way to enjoy the season’s most cherished dishes. As Ramadan comes to a close, Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall is gearing up to celebrate Eid with a sumptuous dinner at La Utsav. Featuring an array of Arabian mezze, sizzling kebabs, slow-cooked biryani, and the royal dessert sheer khurma, the feast promises to be a fitting finale to the month-long observance.
Whether you choose to indulge in the street-side energy or the elegant offerings of Bengaluru’s finest hotels, Ramadan in the city is an experience best-savoured one bite at a time. As the spirit of the season continues until the end of March, there’s no better time to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates togetherness, tradition, and the timeless joy of breaking bread.