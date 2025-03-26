Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants in trouble for allegedly misleading police with fake machete

BENGALURU: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Rajath Kishan and Vinay Gowda are in more trouble for allegedly trying to mislead police by producing a fibre machete, claiming it to be the same one seen in the video.

Basaveshwara Nagar police had arrested the duo under the Arms Act and other sections of the BNS on Monday evening, for brandishing a machete in a video.

The duo was granted station bail the same night. However, on Tuesday morning, police began having doubts about the authenticity of the machete handed over to them, and called them again for questioning.

Police stated that the duo was detained for misleading investigation by providing a fibre machete and would be produced before court on Wednesday. The two appeared before the investigation officer on Tuesday afternoon, and were taken for spot mahazar at Akshay Studios in Nagarabhavi, where the video was reportedly filmed.

During a press conference on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said if the two had handed over a different machete than the one used in the video, they would be booked for destruction of evidence.

The duo reportedly told police they had no deliberate intention of misleading the investigation. Instead, they claimed the mix-up occurred due to studio employees giving them the fibre machete, which was the set property, by mistake.